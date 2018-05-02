John Hicks gives Tigers walk-off win with squeeze bunt

Tigers first baseman John Hicks gave his team the win on Wednesday afternoon against the Rays in an unconventional way. With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 12th inning, JaCoby Jones led off with a triple. Hicks decided to bring him home with a squeeze bunt to the right side.
Hicks has otherwise not done a whole lot with the bat in his scant playing time. In 35 plate appearances this season, he’s batting .219/.286/.469 with a pair of home runs and five RBI.
Mets starter Jacob deGrom exited Wednesday night’s start against the Braves after four innings with an apparent injury. According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, deGrom “looked upset.”
deGrom held the Braves scoreless on two hits with no walks and six strikeouts on 46 pitches. Paul Sewald relieved him in the fifth.
The Mets should pass along an update later tonight about the nature of the injury. It would be a big loss if deGrom were to need a stint on the disabled list. He entered Wednesday’s action with a 2.06 ERA and a 48/11 K/BB ratio in 39 1/3 innings.