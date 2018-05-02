John Hicks gives Tigers walk-off win with squeeze bunt

Tigers first baseman John Hicks gave his team the win on Wednesday afternoon against the Rays in an unconventional way. With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 12th inning, JaCoby Jones led off with a triple. Hicks decided to bring him home with a squeeze bunt to the right side.

Hicks has otherwise not done a whole lot with the bat in his scant playing time. In 35 plate appearances this season, he’s batting .219/.286/.469 with a pair of home runs and five RBI.

