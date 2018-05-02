Jason Miller/Getty Images

James Paxton records 16 strikeouts over seven shutout innings vs. Athletics

By Bill BaerMay 2, 2018, 11:58 PM EDT
One day after Justin Verlander matched the 2018 season high with 14 strikeouts, Mariners starter James Paxton surpassed it. The hard-throwing lefty punched out 16 batters across seven shutout frames against the Athletics on Wednesday night. Paxton yielded just five hits and a walk on 105 pitches.

Paxton’s 16 are the most strikeouts in a game since the Rockies’ Jon Gray on September 17, 2016 against the Padres. Danny Duffy, Max Scherzer, and Vince Velasquez also struck out 16 that year. The feat has only been accomplished 11 times since the start of the 2011 season.

Paxton didn’t come into Wednesday’s start with the best stats. In six starts, he carried a 5.12 ERA with a 44/15 K/BB ratio in 31 2/3 innings. His ERA is now down to 4.19.

Juan Nicasio took over for Paxton in the eighth inning with a 2-0 lead. He promptly gave up a game-tying two-run home run to Jed Lowrie, taking the W away from Paxton.

Jacob deGrom exits start after four innings with hyperextended right elbow

Denis Poroy/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMay 2, 2018, 8:28 PM EDT
Update (9:45 PM ET): Mets manager Mickey Callaway said deGrom injured his elbow swinging in his final at-bat of the night, per The Athletic’s Tim Britton. deGrom will undergo an MRI.

*

Update (8:33 PM ET): deGrom left with a hyperextended right elbow, per DiComo.

*

Mets starter Jacob deGrom exited Wednesday night’s start against the Braves after four innings with an apparent injury. According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, deGrom “looked upset.”

deGrom held the Braves scoreless on two hits with no walks and six strikeouts on 46 pitches. Paul Sewald relieved him in the fifth.

The Mets should pass along an update later tonight about the nature of the injury. It would be a big loss if deGrom were to need a stint on the disabled list. He entered Wednesday’s action with a 2.06 ERA and a 48/11 K/BB ratio in 39 1/3 innings.