Jacob deGrom exits start after four innings with apparent injury

Mets starter Jacob deGrom exited Wednesday night’s start against the Braves after four innings with an apparent injury. According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, deGrom “looked upset.”

deGrom held the Braves scoreless on two hits with no walks and six strikeouts on 46 pitches. Paul Sewald relieved him in the fifth.

The Mets should pass along an update later tonight about the nature of the injury. It would be a big loss if deGrom were to need a stint on the disabled list. He entered Wednesday’s action with a 2.06 ERA and a 48/11 K/BB ratio in 39 1/3 innings.

