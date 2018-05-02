Adam Eaton is in a walking boot

Jorge Castillo of the Washington reports Adam Eaton is currently in a walking boot.
Eaton has been out since April 8 due to a bone bruise in the left ankle. It’s apparently not getting better. Given that he’s in a boot, you have to figure that he’s nowhere close to resuming baseball activities.
Eaton started fast this year, hitting.345/.424/.655 batting and scoring 10 runs in his first eight games this season for Washington. Yet another injury, though, means that he’s played only 31 games for the Nats since coming over in a trade in December 2016.
Ken Giles is an expressive dude even when he’s pitching well. If you’ve seen him close out Astros games you’ve seem him yell and scream like the “get him a body bag!!” guy in “The Karate Kid.” Stuff like this.
He’s expressive in failure too. Last night he came into a 0-0 game in the ninth inning after Justin Verlander struck out 14 Yankees batters in eight shutout innings. Things didn’t go well for Giles, however, as he gave up a single to Aaron Judge and a double to Didi Gregorius before allowing Gary Sanchez to launch a 423-foot homer to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead.
One batter later Aaron Hicks singled and Giles was taken out of the game. As he walked back to the dugout, this was the scene which unfolded:
As David Cone said after the game last night, everyone was hitting Ken Giles last night. Even Ken Giles.