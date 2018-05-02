Adam Eaton is in a walking boot

Ken Giles is an expressive dude even when he’s pitching well. If you’ve seen him close out Astros games you’ve seem him yell and scream like the “get him a body bag!!” guy in “The Karate Kid.” Stuff like this.

He’s expressive in failure too. Last night he came into a 0-0 game in the ninth inning after Justin Verlander struck out 14 Yankees batters in eight shutout innings. Things didn’t go well for Giles, however, as he gave up a single to Aaron Judge and a double to Didi Gregorius before allowing Gary Sanchez to launch a 423-foot homer to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead.

One batter later Aaron Hicks singled and Giles was taken out of the game. As he walked back to the dugout, this was the scene which unfolded:

Gary Sanchez delivered the knockout punch, then Ken Giles delivered his own. pic.twitter.com/SP5MOqmPxt — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 2, 2018

As David Cone said after the game last night, everyone was hitting Ken Giles last night. Even Ken Giles.

