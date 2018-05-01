Video: Michael Brantley hits a game-tying grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth

Indians outfielder Michael Brantley pulled his team back from the brink of defeat on Tuesday night against the Rangers, slugging a game-tying grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. The slam erased a 6-2 deficit.

According to FanGraphs, the Indians had a five percent chance to win the game after Jose Ramirez grounded out for the second out of the inning. Their chances went all the way up to 54 percent after Brantley’s homer. It’s hard to improve your team’s chances of winning by more than 49 percent with one play.

According to MLB.com’s Andrew Simon, Brantley hit the first game-tying grand slam since the Mariners’ Kyle Seager did so on June 5, 2013 in the 14th inning against the White Sox.

