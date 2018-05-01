Madison Bumgarner could be throwing off mound soon

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said last night that Madison Bumgarner could resume throwing off a mound in a couple weeks. If he is back on a mound in mid-May he could be back to game action in the Giants’ rotation by early June.

Bumgarner sustained a displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal of his left hand late in spring training. He said at the time that he hoped to pitch before the All-Star break, and this schedule would definitely have him in line for that.

When he got hurt, a lot of people thought the Giants were sunk. They’re 15-14 right now despite missing their ace, however, and getting him back could give San Francisco a big boost as they pursue the Diamondbacks in the NL West.

