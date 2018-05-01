Getty Images

Madison Bumgarner could be throwing off mound soon

By Craig CalcaterraMay 1, 2018, 9:47 AM EDT
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said last night that Madison Bumgarner could resume throwing off a mound in a couple weeks. If he is back on a mound in mid-May he could be back to game action in the Giants’ rotation by early June.

Bumgarner sustained a displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal of his left hand late in spring training. He said at the time that he hoped to pitch before the All-Star break, and this schedule would definitely have him in line for that.

When he got hurt, a lot of people thought the Giants were sunk. They’re 15-14 right now despite missing their ace, however, and getting him back could give San Francisco a big boost as they pursue the Diamondbacks in the NL West.

Giants second baseman Joe Panik out six weeks after thumb surgery

By Craig CalcaterraMay 1, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Giants second baseman Joe Panik will be out for the next six weeks after having surgery yesterday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb.

Alen Hanson got the start against the Padres last night and he and Kelby Tomlinson are expected to share second base while Panik is out. Panik is currently hitting .267/.323/.389 with three homers for the second place Giants.