Justin Verlander ties career-high with 14 strikeouts vs. Yankees

Astros starter Justin Verlander was on point Tuesday night at home against the Yankees, matching a career-high with 14 strikeouts over eight shutout innings. He yielded just three hits and no walks on 105 pitches.

Verlander last struck out 14 batters on August 6, 2012 against the Yankees. The only other time he did it was on June 25, 2011 against the Diamondbacks. Verlander struck out 13 Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS last year as well.

The Astros weren’t able to muster any offense, so Ken Giles took over in the top of the ninth with a scoreless tie. No W for Verlander. Giles promptly gave up a three-run home run to Gary Sanchez.

With his effort against the Yankees on Tuesday, Verlander lowered his ERA on the season to 1.13 and he has a 62/8 K/BB ratio in 47 2/3 innings.

