Justin Verlander ties career-high with 14 strikeouts vs. Yankees

By Bill BaerMay 1, 2018, 10:41 PM EDT
Astros starter Justin Verlander was on point Tuesday night at home against the Yankees, matching a career-high with 14 strikeouts over eight shutout innings. He yielded just three hits and no walks on 105 pitches.

Verlander last struck out 14 batters on August 6, 2012 against the Yankees. The only other time he did it was on June 25, 2011 against the Diamondbacks. Verlander struck out 13 Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS last year as well.

The Astros weren’t able to muster any offense, so Ken Giles took over in the top of the ninth with a scoreless tie. No W for Verlander. Giles promptly gave up a three-run home run to Gary Sanchez.

With his effort against the Yankees on Tuesday, Verlander lowered his ERA on the season to 1.13 and he has a 62/8 K/BB ratio in 47 2/3 innings.

Video: Michael Brantley hits a game-tying grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth

By Bill BaerMay 1, 2018, 9:34 PM EDT
Indians outfielder Michael Brantley pulled his team back from the brink of defeat on Tuesday night against the Rangers, slugging a game-tying grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. The slam erased a 6-2 deficit.

According to FanGraphs, the Indians had a five percent chance to win the game after Jose Ramirez grounded out for the second out of the inning. Their chances went all the way up to 54 percent after Brantley’s homer. It’s hard to improve your team’s chances of winning by more than 49 percent with one play.

According to MLB.com’s Andrew Simon, Brantley hit the first game-tying grand slam since the Mariners’ Kyle Seager did so on June 5, 2013 in the 14th inning against the White Sox.