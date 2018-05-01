It’s time for the Orioles to think about trading Manny Machado

The Orioles had Monday off, a brief reprieve from a disastrous start to the season. The club enters May with an 8-20 record, one game behind the Royals for the worst record in baseball. They sit in last place, 13 games out of first place. Baseball Prospectus gives them a 0.2 percent chance to reach the playoffs.
All of this has happened, of course, despite shortstop Manny Machado‘s best efforts. He’s hitting a league-best .361 with a .448 on-base percentage, .676 slugging percentage, 9 home runs, and 22 RBI in 125 plate appearances. Plus his patented Gold Glove-caliber defense.
Machado is a free agent at season’s end. Considering how horrible the Orioles have been thus far, it’s time for the club to consider trading him. The alternative is to simply have him play out the rest of what is almost certainly a lost season in Baltimore, then watch him skate into free agency. By trading him, the Orioles can at least replenish their minor league system with a handful of prospects. The Dodgers, who recently learned that Corey Seager will miss the rest of the season, could be one potential suitor and they certainly have the pieces to make a deal come together.
The only reason the Orioles should hesitate to trade Machado is if they feel the two sides can come to an agreement on a contract extension, but there have been no reports of any progress on that front. The club was “moving aggressively” to trade him this offseason, but didn’t get any tantalizing offers.
Machado has been the face of the Orioles since breaking out as a 20-year-old in 2013. Unfortunately, this is the nature of the business and the Orioles should probably start looking towards the future.
There’s been a little bit of baseball-related drama on Twitter today. It started when Kyle Boddy of Driveline Bases responded to a question suggesting the Astros were “doctoring” the baseball based on increased spin rates of relative newcomers Justin Verlander, Charlie Morton, and Gerrit Cole. Boddy responded, playfully, “…what a weird coincidence you have discovered” along with a “thinking” emoji.
Bauer, responding to Boddy’s tweet, sent about 40 or so thinking emojis of his own. He then said, “If only there was just a really quick way to increase spin rate. Like what if you could trade for a player knowing that you could bump his spin rate a couple hundred rpm overnight…imagine the steals you could get on the trade market! If only that existed…”
The implication, of course, is that Astros pitchers are using pine tar to improve their grip on the baseball and get more spin.
Bauer spent most of his afternoon responding to people chiming in on the conversation. Some of those happened to be Astros.
Here’s Lance McCullers:
Alex Bregman, who appears to have intentionally used the wrong first name to refer to Bauer:
Some pitchers and coaches thought that the baseballs used during the 2017 World Series were different than the balls used during the season. That is what Bregman is referring to.
And Collin McHugh:
As to Bauer’s claim that the Astros specifically are using something to improve their spin rates, Eno Sarris of The Athletic investigated and didn’t find any strong evidence. Sarris compared the spin rates of pitchers prior to their stints in Houston and the spin rates while with the Astros. Cole was the only real outlier. Morton had an increase in spin rate but it started when he was with the Phillies.
Sarris does say, “Pine tar increases grip and looks like it leads to more spin,” concluding that Major League Baseball should add clarity to the rules, letting everyone use the substance or letting nobody use it. Currently, there’s a bit of an unwritten rule that pitchers can use it but only if they’re not too obvious about it or doing it during a big game. Bauer even suggests that MLB selectively enforces the rule. You may recall that then-Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda was suspended 10 games in 2014 for using pine tar. If anything comes of this Twitter beef, hopefully it’s additional clarity and consistent enforcement of the rule for pitchers using pine tar.