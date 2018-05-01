Giants place Johnny Cueto on disabled list with elbow inflammation

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the Giants have once again placed starter Johnny Cueto on the 10-day disabled list, this time with right elbow inflammation. Pitcher Andrew Suarez has been recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Cueto was on the disabled list last month with a sprained left ankle. He has made five starts this season, going 3-0 while limiting the opposition to three runs on 16 hits and six walks with 26 strikeouts in 32 innings.

The Giants have had to deal with the injury bug quite a bit in the early going. Jeff Samardzija started the season on the disabled list. Madison Bumgarner isn’t expected to be back for at least another month. Joe Panik will miss six to eight weeks after undergoing thumb surgery. Mark Melancon is still on the disabled list with a flexor tendon issue. Despite all this, the Giants have been able to stay above .500, entering Tuesday’s action with a 15-14 record.

