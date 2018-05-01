Athletics, Mariners to begin 2019 regular season in Tokyo

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported this back in February, but today Major League Baseball made it official: the Oakland A’s and the Seattle Mariners will begin the 2019 regular season in Japan, in the Tokyo Dome. The two-game set will be on March 20-21.
The series will mark the third time that the A’s will begin their season in Japan, first doing it in 2008 against the Red Sox and then again in 2012 against the Mariners. This is the fifth time that MLB has opened its season in Tokyo and the eighth season-opener to be played internationally. MLB has previously opened seasons in Monterrey, Mexico (1999); Tokyo (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012); San Juan, Puerto Rico (2001); and Sydney, Australia (2014).
This is just the latest of Major League Baseball’s moves to expand the the game internationally. In addition to those previous opening series the Indians and Twins played in Puerto Rico a couple of weeks ago and the Dodgers and Padres will play a series in Mexico City this May. The Yankees and Red Sox are reportedly near an agreement to hold a series in London next year as well. Obviously the World Baseball Classic represents the league’s effort to broaden the global scope of the once national pastime.
In addition to the opening series, MLB also announced that it will renew the All-Star Tour with Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) with six games across Japan from November 8th-15th. This will mark the 37th time overall that Major Leaguers have toured Japan for exhibition games, dating back to 1908
Get ready for early morning baseball, folks.
On Monday, Ian Mohr of the New York Post’s Page Six published a report that Mets pitcher Matt Harvey was seen partying in San Diego on Saturday night, the night before he gave up a home run in another disappointing relief appearance against the Padres. The report cited “a spy” who suggested that Harvey “must have been so desperate to party, he came up from San Diego.” The report cited another guest who said Harvey “was sober.”
GM Sandy Alderson got wind of the report and was unable to hide his disdain for Harvey. Via MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Alderson was asked if he was upset about the report about Harvey. Alderson said, “Usually I get upset if a report is unexpected. So I guess the short answer is no.”
Recently, I wrote about Harvey, who was rude when he expressed that he did not wish to speak to the media. He’s been having a rough go of it, as he struggled so much as a starter that he got demoted to the bullpen, and he’s struggling there, too. The media is down his throat and now his GM has expressed disappointment in him publicly.
Harvey, who is a free agent after the season, and the Mets need to part ways. The situation appears to be toxic. What is still in it for either party? Harvey is constantly under the microscope as a Met; the Mets are getting a 5.76 ERA from him so far this season and he hasn’t been effective since 2015. Harvey needs a change of scenery — a new team with fans that haven’t turned on him, with media members that don’t have a bone to pick with him, and a front office that doesn’t expect him to return to Cy Young form overnight. The Mets would no longer feel obligated to dedicate a spot on the 25-man roster to a pitcher they clearly don’t believe in.