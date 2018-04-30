Video: The Phillie Phanatic scares the life out of a pug

Sunday marked the Phillie Phanatic’s birthday, so the club celebrated by bringing in all kinds of animals. There were on-field animal acts, including Sara Carson of America’s Got Talent and her dog Hero. Jungle Joe’s Wildlife Adventures was also on the main concourse, which brought animals including an owl monkey, a fennec fox, a giant tortoise, a honey bear and a macaw.
There were plenty of dogs, too.
The Phanatic wanted a “happy birthday” from a pug in the stands, but he ended up scaring the poor doggo when he stuck out his tongue.
Don’t worry, none of us truly know what to make of the Phanatic.
The Rockies activated outfielder Carlos Gonzalez from the 10-day disabled list on Monday and placed second baseman DJ LeMahieu on the DL. Both players are/were dealing with strained hamstrings.
Gonzalez, 32, was off to a slow start, batting .235/.364/.426 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 72 plate appearances. He suffered his injury diving to make a catch against the Pirates earlier this month.
LeMahieu, 27, has been productive, hitting .290/.367/.505 with five homers and 12 RBI in 120 PA. It’s not clear exactly how he strained his hamstring but it was on Friday against the Marlins, when he exited the game early.