Video: The Phillie Phanatic scares the life out of a pug

Sunday marked the Phillie Phanatic’s birthday, so the club celebrated by bringing in all kinds of animals. There were on-field animal acts, including Sara Carson of America’s Got Talent and her dog Hero. Jungle Joe’s Wildlife Adventures was also on the main concourse, which brought animals including an owl monkey, a fennec fox, a giant tortoise, a honey bear and a macaw.

There were plenty of dogs, too.

🚨 THERE ARE DOGS HERE FOR THE PHANATIC'S BIRTHDAY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YmzETt9tFu — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 29, 2018

The Phanatic wanted a “happy birthday” from a pug in the stands, but he ended up scaring the poor doggo when he stuck out his tongue.

Don’t worry, none of us truly know what to make of the Phanatic.

