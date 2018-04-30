Twins pitching prospect Fernando Romero to debut Wednesday

Twins senior director of communications Dustin Morse announced on Monday that pitching prospect Fernando Romero will be promoted from Triple-A Rochester to make his major league debut on Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Phil Hughes has been moved to the bullpen.

Romero, 23, is the Twins’ No. 2 prospect and No. 66 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. In three starts and one relief appearance spanning 21 innings this season in the minors, the right-hander has a 2.57 ERA with a 20/10 K/BB ratio.

Hughes, 31, struggled in two starts. In seven innings, he has surrendered six runs on 10 hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

