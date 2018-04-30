Rockies activate Carlos Gonzalez, place DJ LeMahieu on disabled list

The Rockies activated outfielder Carlos Gonzalez from the 10-day disabled list on Monday and placed second baseman DJ LeMahieu on the DL. Both players are/were dealing with strained hamstrings.

Gonzalez, 32, was off to a slow start, batting .235/.364/.426 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 72 plate appearances. He suffered his injury diving to make a catch against the Pirates earlier this month.

LeMahieu, 27, has been productive, hitting .290/.367/.505 with five homers and 12 RBI in 120 PA. It’s not clear exactly how he strained his hamstring but it was on Friday against the Marlins, when he exited the game early.

