Red Sox tie 1996 Expos for most grand slams hit before May 1

Xander Bogaerts hit his second grand slam of the season on Monday night against the Royals, giving his team a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the third inning against Jason Hammel.
The grand slam was the sixth hit by Red Sox batters this season. According to Red Sox Notes, citing Elias Sports Bureau, that ties the 1996 Expos for the most grand slams hit before May 1. Along with the two salamis hit by Bogaerts, Mitch Moreland, Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, and Rafael Devers have also hit homers with the sacks full.
The ’96 Expos got two grand slams each from David Segui, Darrin Fletcher, and Shane Andrews before May 1.
Brewers reliever Josh Hader was called on to get an eight-out save on Monday against the Reds. He was more than up to the task, getting all eight of his outs on strikeouts. As MLB’s Stat of the Day notes, he’s the first pitcher ever to strike out eight batters in an outing of less than three innings.
Hader entered with one out and the bases empty in the bottom of the seventh, fanning Joey Votto and Scott Schebler to get out of the inning. In the eighth, he worked around a one-out walk of Tucker Barnhart by fanning Eugenio Suarez, Alex Blandino, and Adam Duvall. In the ninth, Hader struck out Billy Hamilton, Jesse Winker, and Jose Peraza to nail down the save.
The Brewers’ bullpen has been incredible, owning a 2.43 ERA on the season, third-best in baseball behind the Diamondbacks and Blue Jays. They have been quite able to deal with the loss of Corey Knebel, who went on the disabled list in early April with a hamstring injury.
Hader now sports a 1.00 ERA with a 39/5 K/BB ratio in 18 innings on the season.