Red Sox tie 1996 Expos for most grand slams hit before May 1

Xander Bogaerts hit his second grand slam of the season on Monday night against the Royals, giving his team a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the third inning against Jason Hammel.

FYI, we like grand slams. 😏 pic.twitter.com/9EEjJpRkkP — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 1, 2018

The grand slam was the sixth hit by Red Sox batters this season. According to Red Sox Notes, citing Elias Sports Bureau, that ties the 1996 Expos for the most grand slams hit before May 1. Along with the two salamis hit by Bogaerts, Mitch Moreland, Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, and Rafael Devers have also hit homers with the sacks full.

The ’96 Expos got two grand slams each from David Segui, Darrin Fletcher, and Shane Andrews before May 1.

