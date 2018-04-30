Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Josh Hader becomes first pitcher ever to strike out eight batters in outing of less than three innings

By Bill BaerApr 30, 2018
Brewers reliever Josh Hader was called on to get an eight-out save on Monday against the Reds. He was more than up to the task, getting all eight of his outs on strikeouts. As MLB’s Stat of the Day notes, he’s the first pitcher ever to strike out eight batters in an outing of less than three innings.

Hader entered with one out and the bases empty in the bottom of the seventh, fanning Joey Votto and Scott Schebler to get out of the inning. In the eighth, he worked around a one-out walk of Tucker Barnhart by fanning Eugenio Suarez, Alex Blandino, and Adam Duvall. In the ninth, Hader struck out Billy Hamilton, Jesse Winker, and Jose Peraza to nail down the save.

The Brewers’ bullpen has been incredible, owning a 2.43 ERA on the season, third-best in baseball behind the Diamondbacks and Blue Jays. They have been quite able to deal with the loss of Corey Knebel, who went on the disabled list in early April with a hamstring injury.

Hader now sports a 1.00 ERA with a 39/5 K/BB ratio in 18 innings on the season.

Madison Bumgarner could be throwing off mound soon

By Craig CalcaterraMay 1, 2018
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said last night that Madison Bumgarner could resume throwing off a mound in a couple weeks. If he is back on a mound in mid-May he could be back to game action in the Giants’ rotation by early June.

Bumgarner sustained a displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal of his left hand late in spring training. He said at the time that he hoped to pitch before the All-Star break, and this schedule would definitely have him in line for that.

When he got hurt, a lot of people thought the Giants were sunk. They’re 15-14 right now despite missing their ace, however, and getting him back could give San Francisco a big boost as they pursue the Diamondbacks in the NL West.