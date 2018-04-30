Daniel Norris to undergo groin procedure, will miss 8-12 weeks

It turns out nearly tossing seven perfect innings in one’s major league debut earns one some leash. Pirates pitching prospect Nick Kingham was expected to simply make a spot start on Sunday against the Cardinals. However, he lost a bid for a perfect game with two outs in the seventh inning on Sunday when Paul DeJong singled to left field. He was lifted after seven, having thrown 98 pitches. The right-hander gave up just the one hit with no walks and nine strikeouts.

Kingham will get another turn in the Pirates’ rotation. He will start on Friday against the Brewers, per Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic. Manager Clint Hurdle said there are “no promises after that,” which, as Biertempfel notes, has to do with upcoming off days and the expected return of Joe Musgrove from the disabled list.

Kingham is the Pirates’ No. 12 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The right-hander was expected to have made his major league debut a while ago, but was slowed by Tommy John surgery, which shortened his 2015-16 seasons.

