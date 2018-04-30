Corey Seager to miss rest of 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery

Bad news for the Dodgers: shortstop Corey Seager will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery to repair a sprained right ulnar collateral ligament. Breyvic Valera was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Seager, who turned 24 years old on Friday, was hitting .267/.348/.396 with a pair of home runs, 13 RBI, and 13 runs scored on the season. He was worth 11.5 WAR combined between the 2016-17 seasons, according to Baseball Reference, so this is obviously a crippling loss for the Dodgers.

Chris Taylor is starting at shortstop for Monday night’s game against the Diamondbacks. He figures to take over shortstop for the rest of the season.

