Blue Jays have released Danny Espinosa

The Toronto Blue Jays have released infielder Danny Espinosa.

It was at his request, per his right to opt-out. It was inspired by the Jays apparently having no plans to call him up which itself was presumably inspired by Espinosa’s poor performance in the spring and at Triple-A so far. The veteran is hitting a mere .232/.271/.286 through 13 games at Buffalo.

Espinosa will no doubt try to latch on someplace else, but it wouldn’t be shocking if this is the end of the line for him given that he hit a cumulative .173/.245/.278 with six home runs and a .523 OPS in 295 plate appearances for the Mariners and Rays last year. At some point the lack of production eclipses a player’s reputation as a big leaguer and he ceases to be a big leaguer.

Follow @craigcalcaterra