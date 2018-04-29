Video: Randal Grichuk makes a no-look catch in right field

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger doubled into “triples alley” at AT&T Park in the fifth inning of Sunday afternoon’s game. Had he been hustling, Bellinger could’ve — as the name implies — had a triple. Manager Dave Roberts didn’t like the lack of hustle, so he took Bellinger out of the game, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Roberts said, “There’s certain expectations about the way we play the game. When you don’t abide by that, we’ll get somebody in there who will.” McCullough notes that Roberts spoke with Bellinger previously about his effort.

Here’s the video. Bellinger seemed to think he got enough on the ball for a home run, but he should’ve known better hitting it to that area at AT&T Park.

Bellinger looked even worse by comparison when Gregor Blanco legged out a triple in the bottom half of the fifth. The Dodgers dropped Sunday’s contest 4-2 to the Giants and lost three of four games in the series to their division rival.

On the season, Bellinger is hitting .291/.351/.476 with three home runs, 12 RBI, and 21 runs scored in 114 plate appearances.

The Dodgers continue their road trip on Monday for a four-game set in Arizona followed by three in San Diego. The Giants, meanwhile, finish out their homestand against the Padres before traveling east to play the Braves, Phillies, and Pirates.

