Phillies place J.P. Crawford on 10-day disabled list with right forearm strain

Phillies shortstop J.P. Crawford was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain, the club announced Sunday. In a corresponding move, infielder Jesmuel Valentin was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Crawford, 23, sustained the forearm injury during the fifth inning of Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Braves. Per Crawford’s own comments, he had felt elbow discomfort for several days, then lost significant feeling in it while making a throw to third base during Freddie Freeman‘s RBI triple. Following the play, he was pulled from the game and replaced by Pedro Florimon. The severity of his injury — and the length of his recovery process — has yet to be revealed.

Prior to the incident, Crawford struggled to find his footing as he opened his second major league season with the Phillies. He exited Saturday’s game batting .190/.250/.333 with five extra-base hits and a .583 OPS in his first 70 plate appearances of 2018.

In his absence, 24-year-old Valentin is poised to make his big league debut with the club. The rookie infielder slashed a robust .242/.373/.371 with five extra bases and a .744 OPS through 75 PA in Triple-A.