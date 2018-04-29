Pirates Phillies Baseball
Phillies place J.P. Crawford on 10-day disabled list with right forearm strain

By Ashley VarelaApr 29, 2018, 12:23 PM EDT
Phillies shortstop J.P. Crawford was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain, the club announced Sunday. In a corresponding move, infielder Jesmuel Valentin was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Crawford, 23, sustained the forearm injury during the fifth inning of Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Braves. Per Crawford’s own comments, he had felt elbow discomfort for several days, then lost significant feeling in it while making a throw to third base during Freddie Freeman‘s RBI triple. Following the play, he was pulled from the game and replaced by Pedro Florimon. The severity of his injury — and the length of his recovery process — has yet to be revealed.

Prior to the incident, Crawford struggled to find his footing as he opened his second major league season with the Phillies. He exited Saturday’s game batting .190/.250/.333 with five extra-base hits and a .583 OPS in his first 70 plate appearances of 2018.

In his absence, 24-year-old Valentin is poised to make his big league debut with the club. The rookie infielder slashed a robust .242/.373/.371 with five extra bases and a .744 OPS through 75 PA in Triple-A.

Report: Long Island Ducks sign Francisco Rodriguez

By Ashley VarelaApr 29, 2018, 2:42 PM EDT
Free agent reliever Francisco Rodriguez has agreed to a deal with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, per a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Rodriguez spent spring training with the Phillies, but was released on March 24 and didn’t catch on with another major league club.

Rodriguez, 36, completed a two-year stint with the Tigers in 2017. He scratched out a career-worst -0.7 fWAR during his 16th and final season in the majors, rounding out his performance with a 7.82 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 8.2 SO/9 in just 25 1/3 innings.

The veteran right-hander isn’t that far removed from his last productive season — he commanded a 3.24 ERA and 44 saves with the Tigers in 2016, and flashed a 2.21 ERA and 38 saves with the Brewers the year before that — but his age and dismal spring performance (five runs, eight walks and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings) gave the Phillies some concern about his ability to bounce back in 2018. Whether or not he’s able to turn around his career in the Atlantic League and earn another big league gig remains to be seen.