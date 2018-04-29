Padres place Wil Myers on 10-day disabled list with left oblique strain

The Padres placed infielder/outfielder Wil Myers on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain, per an announcement on Sunday. Outfielder Travis Jankowski was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.

Myers, 27, suffered the injury after fouling off a pitch from the Mets’ Seth Lugo in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game. He took another pitch from Lugo but quickly summoned a team trainer and was unable to complete the at-bat. While the Padres have yet to reveal a concrete timetable for Myers’ return, he told reporters he expects to be sidelined for at least 14 days.

It’s a tough blow for the 27-year-old, who was just a week removed from his last stay on the disabled list. He dealt with lower back stiffness in camp and was shut down for several weeks in April after experiencing nerve irritation in his throwing arm. Between stints on the DL, he went 9-for-28 with two doubles and a stolen base. He went hitless in three at-bats against the Mets on Saturday.

Jankowski, 26, will rejoin the team after getting optioned to Triple-A last month. He raked .363/.452/.450 with five extra-base hits, four stolen bases and a .902 OPS in the minors this spring.