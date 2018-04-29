Nick Kingham loses perfect game in seventh inning in MLB debut against Cardinals

Pirates pitching prospect Nick Kingham made his major league debut on Sunday, pitching at home against the Cardinals. The right-hander brought a perfect game into the seventh inning, recording the first two outs before Paul DeJong singled to left field.

On the afternoon, Kingham went seven innings, giving up just the single with no walks and nine strikeouts on 98 pitches. Kingham was only expected to make a spot start since the Pirates played a doubleheader last week and haven’t had an off day yet.

Kingham is the Pirates’ No. 12 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He began his season quite well at Triple-A Indianapolis, limiting the opposition to five runs (four earned) on 15 hits and seven walks with 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings across four starts.

