Dodgers place Yasiel Puig on disabled list with hip contusion

The Dodgers announced on Sunday that outfielder Yasiel Puig has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip contusion. Pitcher Brock Stewart has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Puig suffered the injury during the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Giants after hitting the outfield wall attempting to make a catch. Puig also fouled a ball off of his foot.

While Puig is out, manager Dave Roberts plans to use outfield prospect Alex Verdugo “quite a bit,” Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports. Roberts loves Verdugo’s “at-bat quality.”

Puig has had a rough first month of the season, batting .193/.250/.250 with no home runs and seven RBI in 96 plate appearances. Verdugo, who made his season debut in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, racked up two hits and a walk in four plate appearances. Verdugo is the Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

