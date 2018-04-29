Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Dodgers place Yasiel Puig on disabled list with hip contusion

The Dodgers announced on Sunday that outfielder Yasiel Puig has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip contusion. Pitcher Brock Stewart has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Puig suffered the injury during the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Giants after hitting the outfield wall attempting to make a catch. Puig also fouled a ball off of his foot.

While Puig is out, manager Dave Roberts plans to use outfield prospect Alex Verdugo “quite a bit,” Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports. Roberts loves Verdugo’s “at-bat quality.”

Puig has had a rough first month of the season, batting .193/.250/.250 with no home runs and seven RBI in 96 plate appearances. Verdugo, who made his season debut in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, racked up two hits and a walk in four plate appearances. Verdugo is the Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Nick Kingham loses perfect game in seventh inning in MLB debut against Cardinals

Pirates pitching prospect Nick Kingham made his major league debut on Sunday, pitching at home against the Cardinals. The right-hander brought a perfect game into the seventh inning, recording the first two outs before Paul DeJong singled to left field.

On the afternoon, Kingham went seven innings, giving up just the single with no walks and nine strikeouts on 98 pitches. Kingham was only expected to make a spot start since the Pirates played a doubleheader last week and haven’t had an off day yet.

Kingham is the Pirates’ No. 12 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He began his season quite well at Triple-A Indianapolis, limiting the opposition to five runs (four earned) on 15 hits and seven walks with 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings across four starts.