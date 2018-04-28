Video: Denard Span legs out an inside-the-park home run

The Rays lost precious little time recovering the lead during Saturday’s contest against the Red Sox. In the second inning, with a runner on second and one out against Boston left-hander David Price, Denard Span laced a single into center field. The ball dropped in front of Jackie Bradley Jr., who might have held Span at first base had he not tripped on the grass and let the ball roll all the way out to the warning track.

By the time he recovered the ball, of course, both Span and Wilson Ramos had already come home to score. It marked Span’s second career inside-the-park home run, and a nice one-run bonus for the Rays to boot.

Bradley’s misplay hardly deterred the Red Sox. They collected a run in each of the first five innings of the game — a Xander Bogaerts sac fly, run-scoring double play, Bogaerts RBI single, Hanley Ramirez RBI single, and game-tying Rafael Devers home run — to keep pace with the Rays, who boosted their total output to five runs with a two-run shot from Ramos and a bases-loaded walk to Daniel Robertson.

The Rays are currently tied 5-5 in the top of the sixth.