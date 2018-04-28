AP Images

Video: Denard Span legs out an inside-the-park home run

By Ashley VarelaApr 28, 2018
The Rays lost precious little time recovering the lead during Saturday’s contest against the Red Sox. In the second inning, with a runner on second and one out against Boston left-hander David Price, Denard Span laced a single into center field. The ball dropped in front of Jackie Bradley Jr., who might have held Span at first base had he not tripped on the grass and let the ball roll all the way out to the warning track.

By the time he recovered the ball, of course, both Span and Wilson Ramos had already come home to score. It marked Span’s second career inside-the-park home run, and a nice one-run bonus for the Rays to boot.

Bradley’s misplay hardly deterred the Red Sox. They collected a run in each of the first five innings of the game — a Xander Bogaerts sac fly, run-scoring double play, Bogaerts RBI single, Hanley Ramirez RBI single, and game-tying Rafael Devers home run — to keep pace with the Rays, who boosted their total output to five runs with a two-run shot from Ramos and a bases-loaded walk to Daniel Robertson.

The Rays are currently tied 5-5 in the top of the sixth.

Pablo Sandoval pitched his first major league inning today

By Ashley VarelaApr 28, 2018
As if a game in which the Dodgers scored 15 runs wasn’t exciting enough, the Giants decided to have some fun of their own by letting Pablo Sandoval try his hand at pitching on Saturday. Needless to say, it was the third baseman’s first major-league inning on the mound, and… well, he had a few tricks up his sleeve.

His first pitch, an 83-MPH changeup, sailed high for Ball 1 to Max Muncy, but he induced a groundout on the next pitch. Yasmani Grandal went the same way, chopping another grounder to third base for the second out of the inning. Sandoval didn’t give Chris Taylor any leeway in the last at-bat of the inning, working an 0-2 count and capping the 11-pitch inning with a third and final ground ball.

While his pitching debut was the highlight of the afternoon, Sandoval impressed at the plate, too — he went 1-for-4 with an RBI single that put the Giants on the board in the first inning. The Giants ultimately dropped the game 15-6 for their 13th loss of the year.