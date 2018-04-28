Shohei Ohtani
AP Images

Shohei Ohtani is day-to-day with a left ankle sprain

By Ashley VarelaApr 28, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

Everyone’s favorite two-way player made a premature exit from the Angels’ 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Friday night. Batting fifth as the club’s designated hitter, Shohei Ohtani was lifted from the lineup following his at-bat in the fifth inning, during which he appeared to sustain an ankle injury after running out a ground ball and trying to avoid a collision with Neil Walker at first base. While the injury doesn’t appear to compromise Ohtani’s playing time with the team on a long-term basis, he’s considered day-to-day until further notice.

Prior to his misstep in the fifth, Ohtani put on a show for the Yankees. He clubbed his fourth career home run off of a Luis Severino fastball in the second inning, giving the Angels a one-run lead that they clung to for the next two innings. After a bit of back and forth, however, the Yankees tied it up for good with Brett Gardner‘s ninth-inning sac fly, then won it on Didi Gregoriusgo-ahead home run in the tenth.

There’s no timetable currently set for the 23-year-old pitcher/slugger to return to the field, though he’s expected to undergo further evaluation on Saturday. He hasn’t disappointed yet in his rookie year, touting a .333/.378/.619 batting line in 45 PA at the plate and a 4.43 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and 11.5 SO/9 through his first 20 1/3 innings on the mound. If all goes smoothly with his recovery process, he should stay on track to make his next scheduled start against the Orioles on Tuesday.

Video: Sean Manaea sets franchise record with 14 hitless innings

By Ashley VarelaApr 27, 2018, 10:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In case it slipped your mind, Friday marked Sean Manaea‘s first start since his no-hitter last Saturday. The Athletics’ southpaw proved dominant a second time, holding the Astros hitless through three innings before giving up a run-scoring single to Carlos Correa in the fourth.

Correa may have denied Manaea a second go at a no-hitter, but history was still made: With 14 consecutive hitless innings under his belt, the 26-year-old lefty has the longest hitless streak in franchise history. (That run stretches back through the tail end of his win over the Mariners on April 15, when he finished his start with 2 2/3 hitless frames.)

The last A’s pitcher to come close to the record was right-hander John “Blue Moon” Odom, whose 13-inning streak was one of the hallmarks of his All-Star age-23 season in 1968. Interestingly enough, that streak did not feature a no-hitter, though fellow righty Catfish Hunter had hurled the sixth no-no in club history just a month earlier.