Shohei Ohtani is day-to-day with a left ankle sprain

Everyone’s favorite two-way player made a premature exit from the Angels’ 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Friday night. Batting fifth as the club’s designated hitter, Shohei Ohtani was lifted from the lineup following his at-bat in the fifth inning, during which he appeared to sustain an ankle injury after running out a ground ball and trying to avoid a collision with Neil Walker at first base. While the injury doesn’t appear to compromise Ohtani’s playing time with the team on a long-term basis, he’s considered day-to-day until further notice.

Prior to his misstep in the fifth, Ohtani put on a show for the Yankees. He clubbed his fourth career home run off of a Luis Severino fastball in the second inning, giving the Angels a one-run lead that they clung to for the next two innings. After a bit of back and forth, however, the Yankees tied it up for good with Brett Gardner‘s ninth-inning sac fly, then won it on Didi Gregorius‘ go-ahead home run in the tenth.

There’s no timetable currently set for the 23-year-old pitcher/slugger to return to the field, though he’s expected to undergo further evaluation on Saturday. He hasn’t disappointed yet in his rookie year, touting a .333/.378/.619 batting line in 45 PA at the plate and a 4.43 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and 11.5 SO/9 through his first 20 1/3 innings on the mound. If all goes smoothly with his recovery process, he should stay on track to make his next scheduled start against the Orioles on Tuesday.