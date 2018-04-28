Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani day-to-day with left ankle sprain

By Ashley VarelaApr 28, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Everyone’s favorite two-way player made a premature exit from the Angels’ 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Friday night. Batting fifth as the club’s designated hitter, Shohei Ohtani was lifted from the lineup following his at-bat in the fifth inning, during which he appeared to sustain an ankle injury after running out a ground ball and trying to avoid a collision with Neil Walker at first base. While the injury doesn’t appear to compromise Ohtani’s playing time with the team on a long-term basis, he’s considered day-to-day until further notice.

Prior to his misstep in the fifth, Ohtani put on a show for the Yankees. He clubbed his fourth career home run off of a Luis Severino fastball in the second inning, giving the Angels a one-run lead that they clung to for the next two innings. After a bit of back and forth, however, the Yankees tied it up for good with Brett Gardner‘s ninth-inning sac fly, then won it on Didi Gregoriusgo-ahead home run in the tenth.

There’s no timetable currently set for the 23-year-old pitcher/slugger to return to the field, though he’s expected to undergo further evaluation on Saturday. He hasn’t disappointed yet in his rookie year, touting a .333/.378/.619 batting line in 45 PA at the plate and a 4.43 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and 11.5 SO/9 through his first 20 1/3 innings on the mound. If all goes smoothly with his recovery process, he should stay on track to make his next scheduled start against the Orioles on Tuesday.

Report: Long Island Ducks sign Francisco Rodriguez

By Ashley VarelaApr 29, 2018, 2:42 PM EDT
Free agent reliever Francisco Rodriguez has agreed to a deal with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, per a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Rodriguez spent spring training with the Phillies, but was released on March 24 and didn’t catch on with another major league club.

Rodriguez, 36, completed a two-year stint with the Tigers in 2017. He scratched out a career-worst -0.7 fWAR during his 16th and final season in the majors, rounding out his performance with a 7.82 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 8.2 SO/9 in just 25 1/3 innings.

The veteran right-hander isn’t that far removed from his last productive season — he commanded a 3.24 ERA and 44 saves with the Tigers in 2016, and flashed a 2.21 ERA and 38 saves with the Brewers the year before that — but his age and dismal spring performance (five runs, eight walks and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings) gave the Phillies some concern about his ability to bounce back in 2018. Whether or not he’s able to turn around his career in the Atlantic League and earn another big league gig remains to be seen.