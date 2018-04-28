Pirates won’t issue further discipline to Jung Ho Kang

Infielder Jung Ho Kang won’t receive any further discipline from the Pirates or Major League Baseball, according to comments made by club GM Neal Huntington on Friday. The news came just one day after it was reported that Kang had been granted a work visa to enter the U.S. He was denied previous attempts to obtain a visa following multiple DUIs over the last few years in Seoul.

While Kang is technically eligible to rejoin the club, he’ll need to undergo an evaluation of his physical condition next week and will work through a training program before any further steps are taken toward placing him on a roster. He also has “a lot of work to do to continue to grow as a person,” Huntington said, though he didn’t specify what steps would be taken following Kang’s three DUIs and alleged sexual assault in 2016.

It’s been two years since the 31-year-old infielder played at the major-league level. Since then, he’s completed a stint with the Aguilas Cibaenas in the Dominican Winter League, slashing a meager .143/.219/.202 with three extra-base hits and a .421 OPS in 96 plate appearances. He was released in November and spent the offseason training on his own.