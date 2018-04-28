Pablo Sandoval pitches first major league inning

As if a game in which the Dodgers scored 15 runs wasn’t exciting enough, the Giants decided to have some fun of their own by letting Pablo Sandoval try his hand at pitching on Saturday. Needless to say, it was the third baseman’s first major-league inning on the mound, and… well, he had a few tricks up his sleeve.
His first pitch, an 83-MPH changeup, sailed high for Ball 1 to Max Muncy, but he induced a groundout on the next pitch. Yasmani Grandal went the same way, chopping another grounder to third base for the second out of the inning. Sandoval didn’t give Chris Taylor any leeway in the last at-bat of the inning, working an 0-2 count and capping the 11-pitch inning with a third and final ground ball.
While his pitching debut was the highlight of the afternoon, Sandoval impressed at the plate, too — he went 1-for-4 with an RBI single that put the Giants on the board in the first inning. The Giants ultimately dropped the game 15-6 for their 13th loss of the year.
Free agent reliever Francisco Rodriguez has agreed to a deal with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, per a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Rodriguez spent spring training with the Phillies, but was released on March 24 and didn’t catch on with another major league club.
Rodriguez, 36, completed a two-year stint with the Tigers in 2017. He scratched out a career-worst -0.7 fWAR during his 16th and final season in the majors, rounding out his performance with a 7.82 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 8.2 SO/9 in just 25 1/3 innings.
The veteran right-hander isn’t that far removed from his last productive season — he commanded a 3.24 ERA and 44 saves with the Tigers in 2016, and flashed a 2.21 ERA and 38 saves with the Brewers the year before that — but his age and dismal spring performance (five runs, eight walks and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings) gave the Phillies some concern about his ability to bounce back in 2018. Whether or not he’s able to turn around his career in the Atlantic League and earn another big league gig remains to be seen.