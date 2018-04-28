Pablo Sandoval pitched his first major league inning today

As if a game in which the Dodgers scored 15 runs wasn’t exciting enough, the Giants decided to have some fun of their own by letting Pablo Sandoval try his hand at pitching on Saturday. Needless to say, it was the third baseman’s first major-league inning on the mound, and… well, he had a few tricks up his sleeve.

His first pitch, an 83-MPH changeup, sailed high for Ball 1 to Max Muncy, but he induced a groundout on the next pitch. Yasmani Grandal went the same way, chopping another grounder to third base for the second out of the inning. Sandoval didn’t give Chris Taylor any leeway in the last at-bat of the inning, working an 0-2 count and capping the 11-pitch inning with a third and final ground ball.

While his pitching debut was the highlight of the afternoon, Sandoval impressed at the plate, too — he went 1-for-4 with an RBI single that put the Giants on the board in the first inning. The Giants ultimately dropped the game 15-6 for their 13th loss of the year.