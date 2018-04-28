Mookie Betts exits game with hamstring tightness

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts was pulled during Saturday’s game against the Rays after feeling some tightness in his right hamstring. It’s not clear exactly when Betts sustained the injury, but he made his exit in the top of the fifth inning and is presumed to be day-to-day for the time being.

Prior to leaving the game, Betts went 1-for-2 with a double, his 11th of the season. He was replaced by Jackie Bradley Jr., who shifted over to right field while Andrew Benintendi took over in center and Blake Swihart assumed the left field/leadoff spot.

More should be known about Betts’ condition over the next day or so, but for now, it doesn’t look like a major concern. The 25-year-old outfielder is off to a blisteringly hot start in 2018; he entered Saturday’s contest with a .341/.433/.727 batting line, league-leading 27 runs scored and eight home runs in 104 plate appearances.