Mookie Betts exits game with hamstring tightness

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts was pulled during Saturday’s game against the Rays after feeling some tightness in his right hamstring. It’s not clear exactly when Betts sustained the injury, but he made his exit in the top of the fifth inning and is presumed to be day-to-day for the time being.
Prior to leaving the game, Betts went 1-for-2 with a double, his 11th of the season. He was replaced by Jackie Bradley Jr., who shifted over to right field while Andrew Benintendi took over in center and Blake Swihart assumed the left field/leadoff spot.
More should be known about Betts’ condition over the next day or so, but for now, it doesn’t look like a major concern. The 25-year-old outfielder is off to a blisteringly hot start in 2018; he entered Saturday’s contest with a .341/.433/.727 batting line, league-leading 27 runs scored and eight home runs in 104 plate appearances.
As if a game in which the Dodgers scored 15 runs wasn’t exciting enough, the Giants decided to have some fun of their own by letting Pablo Sandoval try his hand at pitching on Saturday. Needless to say, it was the third baseman’s first major-league inning on the mound, and… well, he had a few tricks up his sleeve.
His first pitch, an 83-MPH changeup, sailed high for Ball 1 to Max Muncy, but he induced a groundout on the next pitch. Yasmani Grandal went the same way, chopping another grounder to third base for the second out of the inning. Sandoval didn’t give Chris Taylor any leeway in the last at-bat of the inning, working an 0-2 count and capping the 11-pitch inning with a third and final ground ball.
While his pitching debut was the highlight of the afternoon, Sandoval impressed at the plate, too — he went 1-for-4 with an RBI single that put the Giants on the board in the first inning. The Giants ultimately dropped the game 15-6 for their 13th loss of the year.