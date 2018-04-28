AP Images

Denard Span legs out inside-the-park home run

By Ashley VarelaApr 28, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
The Rays lost precious little time recovering the lead during Saturday’s contest against the Red Sox. In the second inning, with a runner on second and one out against Boston left-hander David Price, Denard Span laced a single into center field. The ball dropped in front of Jackie Bradley Jr., who might have held Span at first base had he not tripped on the grass and let the ball roll all the way out to the warning track.

By the time he recovered the ball, of course, both Span and Wilson Ramos had already come home to score. It marked Span’s second career inside-the-park home run, and a nice one-run bonus for the Rays to boot.

Bradley’s misplay hardly deterred the Red Sox. They collected a run in each of the first five innings of the game — a Xander Bogaerts sac fly, run-scoring double play, Bogaerts RBI single, Hanley Ramirez RBI single, and game-tying Rafael Devers home run — to keep pace with the Rays, who boosted their total output to five runs with a two-run shot from Ramos and a bases-loaded walk to Daniel Robertson.

The Rays are currently tied 5-5 in the top of the sixth.

Report: Long Island Ducks sign Francisco Rodriguez

By Ashley VarelaApr 29, 2018, 2:42 PM EDT
Free agent reliever Francisco Rodriguez has agreed to a deal with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, per a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Rodriguez spent spring training with the Phillies, but was released on March 24 and didn’t catch on with another major league club.

Rodriguez, 36, completed a two-year stint with the Tigers in 2017. He scratched out a career-worst -0.7 fWAR during his 16th and final season in the majors, rounding out his performance with a 7.82 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 8.2 SO/9 in just 25 1/3 innings.

The veteran right-hander isn’t that far removed from his last productive season — he commanded a 3.24 ERA and 44 saves with the Tigers in 2016, and flashed a 2.21 ERA and 38 saves with the Brewers the year before that — but his age and dismal spring performance (five runs, eight walks and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings) gave the Phillies some concern about his ability to bounce back in 2018. Whether or not he’s able to turn around his career in the Atlantic League and earn another big league gig remains to be seen.