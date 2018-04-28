Byron Buxton has hairline fracture in left toe

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton will not be returning to the roster as soon as anticipated, according to a club announcement on Saturday. Buxton was working his way back from chronic migraines when he fouled a ball off of his left foot in his first rehab game last Sunday and suffered a hairline fracture in his left big toe. It’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined from this point on, though the team expects to have an idea of his recovery timetable in the next five days and Buxton told reporters he expects to sit out at least a few days before attempting any strenuous activity.

The 24-year-old outfielder is coming off of a career year with the Twins, one in which he ranked among the best defensive center fielders in the majors and slashed .253/.314/.413 with 16 home runs and 3.5 fWAR in 511 PA. Before landing on the disabled list several weeks ago, he struggled to replicate those numbers in his first few games with the team this season, going 8-for-41 with two doubles and four stolen bases.

Without Buxton, the Twins will continue to experiment with some combination of Max Kepler, Ryan LaMarre and Eddie Rosario in the center field spot. Of the three, LaMarre has seen the most starts in center during Buxton’s absence, while Rosario has yet to start at the position.