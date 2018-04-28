Getty Images

Byron Buxton has hairline fracture in left toe

By Ashley VarelaApr 28, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton will not be returning to the roster as soon as anticipated, according to a club announcement on Saturday. Buxton was working his way back from chronic migraines when he fouled a ball off of his left foot in his first rehab game last Sunday and suffered a hairline fracture in his left big toe. It’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined from this point on, though the team expects to have an idea of his recovery timetable in the next five days and Buxton told reporters he expects to sit out at least a few days before attempting any strenuous activity.

The 24-year-old outfielder is coming off of a career year with the Twins, one in which he ranked among the best defensive center fielders in the majors and slashed .253/.314/.413 with 16 home runs and 3.5 fWAR in 511 PA. Before landing on the disabled list several weeks ago, he struggled to replicate those numbers in his first few games with the team this season, going 8-for-41 with two doubles and four stolen bases.

Without Buxton, the Twins will continue to experiment with some combination of Max Kepler, Ryan LaMarre and Eddie Rosario in the center field spot. Of the three, LaMarre has seen the most starts in center during Buxton’s absence, while Rosario has yet to start at the position.

Report: Long Island Ducks sign Francisco Rodriguez

By Ashley VarelaApr 29, 2018, 2:42 PM EDT
Free agent reliever Francisco Rodriguez has agreed to a deal with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, per a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Rodriguez spent spring training with the Phillies, but was released on March 24 and didn’t catch on with another major league club.

Rodriguez, 36, completed a two-year stint with the Tigers in 2017. He scratched out a career-worst -0.7 fWAR during his 16th and final season in the majors, rounding out his performance with a 7.82 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 8.2 SO/9 in just 25 1/3 innings.

The veteran right-hander isn’t that far removed from his last productive season — he commanded a 3.24 ERA and 44 saves with the Tigers in 2016, and flashed a 2.21 ERA and 38 saves with the Brewers the year before that — but his age and dismal spring performance (five runs, eight walks and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings) gave the Phillies some concern about his ability to bounce back in 2018. Whether or not he’s able to turn around his career in the Atlantic League and earn another big league gig remains to be seen.