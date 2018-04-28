Byron Buxton has a hairline fracture in his left toe

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton will not be returning to the roster as soon as anticipated, according to a club announcement on Saturday. Buxton was working his way back from chronic migraines when he fouled a ball off of his left foot in his first rehab game last Sunday and suffered a hairline fracture in his left big toe. It’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined from this point on, though the team expects to have an idea of his recovery timetable in the next five days and Buxton told reporters he expects to sit out at least a few days before attempting any strenuous activity.
The 24-year-old outfielder is coming off of a career year with the Twins, one in which he ranked among the best defensive center fielders in the majors and slashed .253/.314/.413 with 16 home runs and 3.5 fWAR in 511 PA. Before landing on the disabled list several weeks ago, he struggled to replicate those numbers in his first few games with the team this season, going 8-for-41 with two doubles and four stolen bases.
Without Buxton, the Twins will continue to experiment with some combination of Max Kepler, Ryan LaMarre and Eddie Rosario in the center field spot. Of the three, LaMarre has seen the most starts in center during Buxton’s absence, while Rosario has yet to start at the position.
Everyone’s favorite two-way player made a premature exit from the Angels’ 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Friday night. Batting fifth as the club’s designated hitter, Shohei Ohtani was lifted from the lineup following his at-bat in the fifth inning, during which he appeared to sustain an ankle injury after running out a ground ball and trying to avoid a collision with Neil Walker at first base. While the injury doesn’t appear to compromise Ohtani’s playing time with the team on a long-term basis, he’s considered day-to-day until further notice.
Prior to his misstep in the fifth, Ohtani put on a show for the Yankees. He clubbed his fourth career home run off of a Luis Severino fastball in the second inning, giving the Angels a one-run lead that they clung to for the next two innings. After a bit of back and forth, however, the Yankees tied it up for good with Brett Gardner‘s ninth-inning sac fly, then won it on Didi Gregorius‘ go-ahead home run in the tenth.
There’s no timetable currently set for the 23-year-old pitcher/slugger to return to the field, though he’s expected to undergo further evaluation on Saturday. He hasn’t disappointed yet in his rookie year, touting a .333/.378/.619 batting line in 45 PA at the plate and a 4.43 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and 11.5 SO/9 through his first 20 1/3 innings on the mound. If all goes smoothly with his recovery process, he should stay on track to make his next scheduled start against the Orioles on Tuesday.