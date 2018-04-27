Video: Sean Manaea sets franchise record with 14 hitless innings

In case it slipped your mind, Friday marked Sean Manaea‘s first start since his no-hitter last Saturday. The Athletics’ southpaw proved dominant a second time, holding the Astros hitless through three innings before giving up a run-scoring single to Carlos Correa in the fourth.
Correa may have denied Manaea a second go at a no-hitter, but history was still made: With 14 consecutive hitless innings under his belt, the 26-year-old lefty has the longest hitless streak in franchise history. (That run stretches back through the tail end of his win over the Mariners on April 15, when he finished his start with 2 2/3 hitless frames.)
The last A’s pitcher to come close to the record was right-hander John “Blue Moon” Odom, whose 13-inning streak was one of the hallmarks of his All-Star age-23 season in 1968. Interestingly enough, that streak did not feature a no-hitter, though fellow righty Catfish Hunter had hurled the sixth no-no in club history just a month earlier.
Brewers infielder/outfielder underwent a successful procedure to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb, the club announced Friday. He’s projected to miss six to eight weeks in recovery.
Thames suffered the injury while making a defensive play during Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Royals. He was able to suit up for Wednesday’s game, but was prematurely pulled prior to the bottom of the ninth inning with some health concerns and consulted with a hand specialist after the game. This looks to be 31-year-old’s first significant setback during his major league career, albeit not one that will be season-ending — assuming, of course, that everything goes according to plan.
Without Thames, the Brewers are expected to utilize some combination of Ryan Braun and Jesus Aguilar at first base, though a more permanent replacement (if ay exists) has yet to be revealed. Braun covered for Thames on Thursday, collecting a single and a double in the 1-0 loss to the Cubs. Aguilar had his turn on Friday and went 0-for-2 with a sac fly as the Brewers dropped their second straight game, 3-2.