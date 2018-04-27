Video: Sean Manaea sets franchise record with 14 hitless innings

In case it slipped your mind, Friday marked Sean Manaea‘s first start since his no-hitter last Saturday. The Athletics’ southpaw proved dominant a second time, holding the Astros hitless through three innings before giving up a run-scoring single to Carlos Correa in the fourth.

Correa may have denied Manaea a second go at a no-hitter, but history was still made: With 14 consecutive hitless innings under his belt, the 26-year-old lefty has the longest hitless streak in franchise history. (That run stretches back through the tail end of his win over the Mariners on April 15, when he finished his start with 2 2/3 hitless frames.)

The last A’s pitcher to come close to the record was right-hander John “Blue Moon” Odom, whose 13-inning streak was one of the hallmarks of his All-Star age-23 season in 1968. Interestingly enough, that streak did not feature a no-hitter, though fellow righty Catfish Hunter had hurled the sixth no-no in club history just a month earlier.