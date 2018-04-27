Red Sox activate Xander Bogaerts from disabled list

The Red Sox announced that shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. IF/OF Brock Holt was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring.

Bogaerts, 25, injured his left ankle when he slid into the Rays’ dugout earlier this month attempting to chase down a baseball. It was unfortunate timing as Bogaerts was off to a hot start, batting .368/.400/.711 with a pair of home runs and nine RBI in his first nine games.

Holt, 29, has been terrific in the early going. Along with playing four different positions already, he’s hit .340/.400/.520 with a home run and seven RBI in 55 PA. Holt appeared to sustain his hamstring injury running the bases on a double he hit against the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Follow @Baer_Bill