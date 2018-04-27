Red Sox activate Xander Bogaerts from disabled list

The Red Sox announced that shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. IF/OF Brock Holt was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring.
Bogaerts, 25, injured his left ankle when he slid into the Rays’ dugout earlier this month attempting to chase down a baseball. It was unfortunate timing as Bogaerts was off to a hot start, batting .368/.400/.711 with a pair of home runs and nine RBI in his first nine games.
Holt, 29, has been terrific in the early going. Along with playing four different positions already, he’s hit .340/.400/.520 with a home run and seven RBI in 55 PA. Holt appeared to sustain his hamstring injury running the bases on a double he hit against the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Free agent reliever Francisco Rodriguez has agreed to a deal with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, per a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Rodriguez spent spring training with the Phillies, but was released on March 24 and didn’t catch on with another major league club.
Rodriguez, 36, completed a two-year stint with the Tigers in 2017. He scratched out a career-worst -0.7 fWAR during his 16th and final season in the majors, rounding out his performance with a 7.82 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 8.2 SO/9 in just 25 1/3 innings.
The veteran right-hander isn’t that far removed from his last productive season — he commanded a 3.24 ERA and 44 saves with the Tigers in 2016, and flashed a 2.21 ERA and 38 saves with the Brewers the year before that — but his age and dismal spring performance (five runs, eight walks and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings) gave the Phillies some concern about his ability to bounce back in 2018. Whether or not he’s able to turn around his career in the Atlantic League and earn another big league gig remains to be seen.