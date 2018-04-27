Pirates to promote pitching prospect Nick Kingham

Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Pirates will call up pitching prospect Nick Kingham from Triple-A Indianapolis to start on Sunday at home against the Cardinals. MLB Pipeline rates Kingham as the No. 13 prospect in the Pirates’ system.

Kingham, 26, was selected by the Pirates in the fourth round of the 2010 draft. He was expected to have reached the major leagues a few years ago, but he tore his UCL and had to undergo Tommy John surgery. As a result, he pitched a total of 77 1/3 innings in the 2015-16 seasons.

In four starts this season at Triple-A, Kingham owns a 1.59 ERA with a 27/7 K/BB ratio across 22 2/3 innings.

The Pirates played a doubleheader against the Tigers on Wednesday, so they need an extra starter. As a result, Kingham isn’t likely to stick in the rotation beyond Sunday, at least for now.

Follow @Baer_Bill