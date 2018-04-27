Phillies place Ben Lively on 10-day disabled list with lower back strain

The Phillies have placed right-hander Ben Lively on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain, according to an announcement on Friday. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Jack Thompson has been recalled from Triple-A LeHigh Valley.

The team has yet to reveal the severity of Lively’s injury, but the 26-year-old righty was believed to have sustained — or, at the very least exacerbated — a bout of back tightness during a disastrous outing against the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Lively was pegged for seven runs on seven hits, four walks and two home runs in 2 1/3 innings of the Phillies’ 8-2 loss. It was the shortest outing of his major-league career to date.

Prior to Thursday’s implosion, the right-hander carried an 0-1 record in four starts, with a 4.34 ERA, 3.7 BB/9 and 8.8 SO/9 through 21 1/3 innings. He’s still looking to improve on last year’s totals, when he turned in a 4.26 ERA and 0.8 fWAR with the team during his rookie campaign.

In the interim, Jack Thompson will take his place on Philadelphia’s roster. Thompson, 24, got off to a rough start in Triple-A this season, issuing 12 runs, three home runs, seven walks and just eight strikeouts in his first 10 innings pitched. As for Lively’s replacement in the rotation, no one has been named yet, though right-handers Drew Hutchison and Zach Eflin could be potential stopgaps until he returns.