Getty Images

Phillies place Ben Lively on 10-day disabled list with lower back strain

By Ashley VarelaApr 27, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Phillies have placed right-hander Ben Lively on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain, according to an announcement on Friday. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Jack Thompson has been recalled from Triple-A LeHigh Valley.

The team has yet to reveal the severity of Lively’s injury, but the 26-year-old righty was believed to have sustained — or, at the very least exacerbated — a bout of back tightness during a disastrous outing against the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Lively was pegged for seven runs on seven hits, four walks and two home runs in 2 1/3 innings of the Phillies’ 8-2 loss. It was the shortest outing of his major-league career to date.

Prior to Thursday’s implosion, the right-hander carried an 0-1 record in four starts, with a 4.34 ERA, 3.7 BB/9 and 8.8 SO/9 through 21 1/3 innings. He’s still looking to improve on last year’s totals, when he turned in a 4.26 ERA and 0.8 fWAR with the team during his rookie campaign.

In the interim, Jack Thompson will take his place on Philadelphia’s roster. Thompson, 24, got off to a rough start in Triple-A this season, issuing 12 runs, three home runs, seven walks and just eight strikeouts in his first 10 innings pitched. As for Lively’s replacement in the rotation, no one has been named yet, though right-handers Drew Hutchison and Zach Eflin could be potential stopgaps until he returns.

Red Sox activate Xander Bogaerts from the disabled list

Jim Rogash/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 27, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Red Sox announced that shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. IF/OF Brock Holt was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring.

Bogaerts, 25, injured his left ankle when he slid into the Rays’ dugout earlier this month attempting to chase down a baseball. It was unfortunate timing as Bogaerts was off to a hot start, batting .368/.400/.711 with a pair of home runs and nine RBI in his first nine games.

Holt, 29, has been terrific in the early going. Along with playing four different positions already, he’s hit .340/.400/.520 with a home run and seven RBI in 55 PA. Holt appeared to sustain his hamstring injury running the bases on a double he hit against the Blue Jays on Thursday.