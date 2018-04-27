Ned Yost was relieved when he found out the Royals were 5-17, not 5-20

Speaking to the media prior to Thursday night’s game against the White Sox, manager Ned Yost said he was relieved to find out his Royals were 5-17 rather than 5-20, Rustin Dodd of the Athletic reports. Yost said, “I don’t look at our record. And thank God. I thought we were 5-20 and we’re only like 5-17, so we’re better than I thought we were.”

Yost said that in the context of praising his players for the effort they put in on a daily basis no matter how bad their record is. Currently, the Reds are the only team with a worse record at 5-20. The Royals dropped to 5-18 with a 6-3 loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

The Royals rank 24th of 30 teams in OPS (.670), 28th in home runs (17), and are tied for 26th in stolen bases (six). They’re dead last in bullpen ERA (6.81).

Despite the Royals’ struggles, Yost wants to return to manage the club next season. Yost’s contract expires after the season. He said, “I care about this city, and I care about this fan base. And I want to try to make sure, after everything they’ve given us here, with their support over the thin times and their support over the great times, I want to make sure that I give back everything that I can.”

GM Dayton Moore is on board. “I certainly want Ned back,” he said.

