Eric Thames to miss 6-8 weeks following thumb surgery

Brewers infielder/outfielder underwent a successful procedure to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb, the club announced Friday. He’s projected to miss six to eight weeks in recovery.

Thames suffered the injury while making a defensive play during Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Royals. He was able to suit up for Wednesday’s game, but was prematurely pulled prior to the bottom of the ninth inning with some health concerns and consulted with a hand specialist after the game. This looks to be 31-year-old’s first significant setback during his major league career, albeit not one that will be season-ending — assuming, of course, that everything goes according to plan.

Without Thames, the Brewers are expected to utilize some combination of Ryan Braun and Jesus Aguilar at first base, though a more permanent replacement (if ay exists) has yet to be revealed. Braun covered for Thames on Thursday, collecting a single and a double in the 1-0 loss to the Cubs. Aguilar had his turn on Friday and went 0-for-2 with a sac fly as the Brewers dropped their second straight game, 3-2.