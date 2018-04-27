Eric Thames to miss 6-8 weeks following thumb surgery

Brewers infielder/outfielder underwent a successful procedure to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb, the club announced Friday. He’s projected to miss six to eight weeks in recovery.
Thames suffered the injury while making a defensive play during Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Royals. He was able to suit up for Wednesday’s game, but was prematurely pulled prior to the bottom of the ninth inning with some health concerns and consulted with a hand specialist after the game. This looks to be 31-year-old’s first significant setback during his major league career, albeit not one that will be season-ending — assuming, of course, that everything goes according to plan.
Without Thames, the Brewers are expected to utilize some combination of Ryan Braun and Jesus Aguilar at first base, though a more permanent replacement (if ay exists) has yet to be revealed. Braun covered for Thames on Thursday, collecting a single and a double in the 1-0 loss to the Cubs. Aguilar had his turn on Friday and went 0-for-2 with a sac fly as the Brewers dropped their second straight game, 3-2.
The Phillies have placed right-hander Ben Lively on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain, according to an announcement on Friday. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Jack Thompson has been recalled from Triple-A LeHigh Valley.
The team has yet to reveal the severity of Lively’s injury, but the 26-year-old righty was believed to have sustained — or, at the very least exacerbated — a bout of back tightness during a disastrous outing against the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Lively was pegged for seven runs on seven hits, four walks and two home runs in 2 1/3 innings of the Phillies’ 8-2 loss. It was the shortest outing of his major-league career to date.
Prior to Thursday’s implosion, the right-hander carried an 0-1 record in four starts, with a 4.34 ERA, 3.7 BB/9 and 8.8 SO/9 through 21 1/3 innings. He’s still looking to improve on last year’s totals, when he turned in a 4.26 ERA and 0.8 fWAR with the team during his rookie campaign.
In the interim, Jack Thompson will take his place on Philadelphia’s roster. Thompson, 24, got off to a rough start in Triple-A this season, issuing 12 runs, three home runs, seven walks and just eight strikeouts in his first 10 innings pitched. As for Lively’s replacement in the rotation, no one has been named yet, though right-handers Drew Hutchison and Zach Eflin could be potential stopgaps until he returns.