Ronald Acuña hits first big league homer

By Craig CalcaterraApr 26, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
It didn’t take long for baseball’s top prospect, Ronald Acuña, to make his mark. Yesterday he got his first hit, motored from first to third on a hustle play and then scored the tying run in the Braves win. Today he hit his first homer.

It was an upper deck shot off of Homer Bailey in the second inning. Come for the no-doubt-about it tape measure blast, stay for the Braves fan who caught it, grabbing his crap and running the hell out of there with it:

 

I don’t know where he was going with it. Given that he is an adult with a backpack at a ballgame, I assume he’s a ballhawk/autograph hound, so maybe he was running to put the thing on some memorabilia site. If he was smart — and a good person — however, he’d beeline for the Braves clubhouse entrance to give the ball to Acuña in exchange for some better merch that is not most notable for having Rob Manfred’s name on it.

I’m sure we’ll find out.

UPDATE: Acuña struck again in the eighth inning, doubling to right field and scoring Freddie Freeman to break a 4-4 tie. He then came around and scored to give the Braves a 6-4 lead. He has a single in this game as well, putting him a triple shy of the cycle. Reminder: he’s 20, and this is his second game.

Video: Corey Dickerson breaks scoreless tie with walk-off home run

By Bill BaerApr 26, 2018, 8:24 PM EDT
Neither the Pirates nor the Tigers could manage any offense during Thursday afternoon’s game at PNC Park. That is, until outfielder Corey Dickerson launched a walk-off solo home run off of Alex Wilson with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Dickerson, 28, has been solid for the Pirates for the first month of the season. He’s batting .314/.348/.500 with a pair of home runs, 13 RBI, and 13 runs scored in 92 plate appearances. The Pirates acquired him from the Rays in late February in exchange for journeyman pitcher Daniel Hudson and Single-A infielder Tristan Gray.