Report: Braves to promote Ronald Acuña

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman confirms a report from Daniel Álvarez Montes of EVTV Miami that the Braves are calling up outfield prospect Ronald Acuña from Triple-A Gwinnett.
The move is obviously much anticipated and expected, as Acuña is considered the top prospect in baseball among those who hadn’t been called up to the majors yet. Acuña has had a slow start with Gwinnett, as he’s batting only .215/.301/.277 in 73 plate appearances. However, he has turned things around somewhat in recent days, batting .379 with a double and a homer since April 17.
Acuña should be in Wednesday’s starting lineup against the Reds and he should be a lineup regular going forward. The expectations are high for Acuña, who signed with the Braves as an international free agent in July 2014.
Over the weekend, the Mets decided to move struggling starter Matt Harvey to the bullpen, hoping he would re-find success in a new role. His first appearance as a reliever this season wasn’t particularly impressive.
Harvey entered in the top of the fifth inning Tuesday night against the Cardinals. He gave up a run on back-to-back two-out doubles from Dexter Fowler and Paul DeJong. It was the only run he allowed over two innings, but he threw 35 pitches, only 20 of which were strikes. His fastball topped out at 94.7 MPH; he was averaging 96 MPH as recently as 2015.
It’s pretty clear that Harvey doesn’t have anything close to the stuff he had three years ago when he helped bring the Mets to the World Series. One wonders if agent Scott Boras really was right all along when he wanted the Mets to be careful with him coming off of Tommy John surgery.