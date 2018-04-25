Athletics acquire Wilmer Font from Dodgers

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Dodgers announced on Wednesday that the club traded pitcher Wilmer Font to the Athletics in exchange for minor league pitcher Logan Salow.

Font, 27, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday. The right-hander struggled in six relief appearances, giving up 13 runs on 18 hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings.

Salow, 23, opened the season with Single-A Beloit. The lefty has yielded two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill