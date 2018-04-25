Athletics acquire Wilmer Font from Dodgers

The Dodgers announced on Wednesday that the club traded pitcher Wilmer Font to the Athletics in exchange for minor league pitcher Logan Salow.
Font, 27, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday. The right-hander struggled in six relief appearances, giving up 13 runs on 18 hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings.
Salow, 23, opened the season with Single-A Beloit. The lefty has yielded two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
The Rays announced on Wednesday that the club purchased the contract of lefty reliever Jonny Venters from Triple-A Durham. The 33-year-old hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2012 due to a continuous battle with arm injuries. The Rays note that he has undergone two and a half Tommy John surgeries, which is a number that seems to be in dispute.
Venters signed a minor league contract with the Rays in December. With Durham so far this season, he gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
Before the injuries, Venters was among the best relievers in 2010-11. In those two seasons, he posted a combined 1.89 ERA with 189 strikeouts and 82 walks in 171 innings.