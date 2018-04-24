Tuesday’s Rays-Orioles game postponed due to rain

The Orioles announced that Tuesday night’s game against the Rays at Camden Yards has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on May 12 at 3:05 PM. The second game will begin about 30 minutes after the first game finishes.

As Weather.com noted recently, Major League Baseball has already seen a record number of weather-related postponements this month, at least dating back to 1986.

According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, as of April 19 when he wrote this column, there had been only four days where all 30 teams managed to play on the same day. Stark also pointed out that, at the time he published his article, there had been 27 games with first-pitch temperatures in the 30’s. There was one such game last year, eight in 2016, four in 2015, and 12 in 2014. It’s been a weird month.

Follow @Baer_Bill