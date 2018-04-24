Getty Images

Royals activate Sal Perez

By Craig CalcaterraApr 24, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Kansas City Royals activated catcher Sal Perez from the 10-day disabled list today. He started the year on the shelf after tearing the MCL in his left knee just before Opening Day. They originally said he’d be out 4-6 weeks, but he’s back a bit ahead of schedule following a 9-for-24, two-homer rehab stint.

Last season, he hit .268/.297/.495 with 27 home runs and 80 RBI while ranking among the better defensive backstops in the game. This year the Royals are 5-15 and Drew Butera hasn’t hit a lick as his replacement so, yeah, they’re certainly happy to have him back.

White Sox place Avisail Garcia on disabled list with strained hamstring

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 24, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports that White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. The club called up outfielder Daniel Palka from Triple-A Charlotte.

Garcia, 26, suffered the injury during Monday’s game against the Mariners. He is off to a slow start this season, batting .233/.250/.315 with a home run and four RBI in 76 plate appearances.

Palka, 26, has been playing well for Charlotte, batting .286/.384/.476 with three home runs and seven RBI in 73 PA.