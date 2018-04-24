Royals activate Sal Perez

The Kansas City Royals activated catcher Sal Perez from the 10-day disabled list today. He started the year on the shelf after tearing the MCL in his left knee just before Opening Day. They originally said he’d be out 4-6 weeks, but he’s back a bit ahead of schedule following a 9-for-24, two-homer rehab stint.

Last season, he hit .268/.297/.495 with 27 home runs and 80 RBI while ranking among the better defensive backstops in the game. This year the Royals are 5-15 and Drew Butera hasn’t hit a lick as his replacement so, yeah, they’re certainly happy to have him back.

