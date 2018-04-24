Orioles claim Jace Peterson off waivers from Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles have claimed utilityman Jace Peterson off waivers from the Yankees.

Peterson has played in three games this season and has been DFA’d twice. He had no place to play in New York but perhaps the O’s can use his versatility. While mostly a second baseman in his career he’s appeared at every position except pitcher and catcher at some point along the way, and that’s useful. More useful for a team that isn’t going anyplace like Baltimore, I presume. Saves ’em on gas money from Norfolk when someone gets an owie.

To make room for Peterson the O’s moved Gabriel Ynoa, who is suffering from shoulder inflammation, from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list. Ynoa has yet to appear in a game this season.

