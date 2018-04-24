Getty Images

Orioles claim Jace Peterson off waivers from Yankees

By Craig CalcaterraApr 24, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
The Baltimore Orioles have claimed utilityman Jace Peterson off waivers from the Yankees.

Peterson has played in three games this season and has been DFA’d twice. He had no place to play in New York but perhaps the O’s can use his versatility. While mostly a second baseman in his career he’s appeared at every position except pitcher and catcher at some point along the way, and that’s useful. More useful for a team that isn’t going anyplace like Baltimore, I presume. Saves ’em on gas money from Norfolk when someone gets an owie.

To make room for Peterson the O’s moved Gabriel Ynoa, who is suffering from shoulder inflammation, from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list. Ynoa has yet to appear in a game this season.

White Sox place Avisail Garcia on disabled list with strained hamstring

By Bill BaerApr 24, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports that White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. The club called up outfielder Daniel Palka from Triple-A Charlotte.

Garcia, 26, suffered the injury during Monday’s game against the Mariners. He is off to a slow start this season, batting .233/.250/.315 with a home run and four RBI in 76 plate appearances.

Palka, 26, has been playing well for Charlotte, batting .286/.384/.476 with three home runs and seven RBI in 73 PA.