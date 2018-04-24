Orioles claim Jace Peterson off waivers from the Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles have claimed utilityman Jace Peterson off waivers from the Yankees.
Peterson has played in three games this season and has been DFA’d twice. He had no place to play in New York but perhaps the O’s can use his versatility. While mostly a second baseman in his career he’s appeared at every position except pitcher and catcher at some point along the way, and that’s useful. More useful for a team that isn’t going anyplace like Baltimore, I presume. Saves ’em on gas money from Norfolk when someone gets an owie.
To make room for Peterson the O’s moved Gabriel Ynoa, who is suffering from shoulder inflammation, from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list. Ynoa has yet to appear in a game this season.
The White Sox announced yesterday that pitcher Danny Farquhar, who suffered a brain aneurysm on Friday night, is “progressing well” after undergoing brain surgery.
The White Sox say that Farquhar has use of his extremities, is able to respond to questions and commands and can speak to doctors and to his family. He remains in critical but “neurologically stable” condition, according to the statement.
As reported earlier, he’ll likely remain in the hospital for three weeks. There has been no discussion about his future in baseball, but Bob Nightengale reported yesterday that, according to neurologists with whom he spoke, the recovery from the sort of aneurysm which felled Farquhar is measured in “months, not weeks,” and it’s possible that he never pitches again.