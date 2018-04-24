Mike Trout first to 10 home runs this season

Angels outfielder Mike Trout became the first player this season to reach double-digit home runs, blasting No. 10 on Tuesday night off of the Astros’ Charlie Morton in the top of the first inning.
Trout drew unintentional walks in his next two plate appearances.
Trout entered the night batting .307/.410/.670 with nine homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 105 plate appearances. He appears to be well on his way to another year of contention for the American League Most Valuable Player Award.
Twins second baseman Brian Dozier entered Tuesday night’s action having hit safely in all 17 games this season and in 24 games consecutively dating back to last season. Sadly for him and for the Twins, that streak ended with an 0-for-4 performance against the Yankees.
Dozier grounded out in the first inning, flied out in the third, grounded out in the sixth, and grounded out again in the eighth.
Despite his streak ending, Dozier still has good numbers on the year. He’s hitting .291/.356/.494 with four home runs, 10 RBI, and 15 runs scored in 87 plate appearances.