Mike Trout first to 10 home runs this season

Angels outfielder Mike Trout became the first player this season to reach double-digit home runs, blasting No. 10 on Tuesday night off of the Astros’ Charlie Morton in the top of the first inning.

Trout drew unintentional walks in his next two plate appearances.

Trout entered the night batting .307/.410/.670 with nine homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 105 plate appearances. He appears to be well on his way to another year of contention for the American League Most Valuable Player Award.

