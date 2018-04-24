Matt Harvey’s first appearance out of the bullpen was not great

Over the weekend, the Mets decided to move struggling starter Matt Harvey to the bullpen, hoping he would re-find success in a new role. His first appearance as a reliever this season wasn’t particularly impressive.

Harvey entered in the top of the fifth inning Tuesday night against the Cardinals. He gave up a run on back-to-back two-out doubles from Dexter Fowler and Paul DeJong. It was the only run he allowed over two innings, but he threw 35 pitches, only 20 of which were strikes. His fastball topped out at 94.7 MPH; he was averaging 96 MPH as recently as 2015.

It’s pretty clear that Harvey doesn’t have anything close to the stuff he had three years ago when he helped bring the Mets to the World Series. One wonders if agent Scott Boras really was right all along when he wanted the Mets to be careful with him coming off of Tommy John surgery.

