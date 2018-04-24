Kris Bryant held out of Cubs lineup

Kris Bryant is not in Tuesday’s lineup against the Indians.
Bryant was beaned on Sunday and suffered a cut above his eye, but passed all concussion tests and is said to be doing fine. The Cubs, though, apparently want to give him another day of rest as Tommy La Stella will start at third base.
MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports that White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. The club called up outfielder Daniel Palka from Triple-A Charlotte.
Garcia, 26, suffered the injury during Monday’s game against the Mariners. He is off to a slow start this season, batting .233/.250/.315 with a home run and four RBI in 76 plate appearances.
Palka, 26, has been playing well for Charlotte, batting .286/.384/.476 with three home runs and seven RBI in 73 PA.