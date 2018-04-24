Danny Farquhar
Danny Farquhar ‘progressing well’ after surgery

By Craig CalcaterraApr 24, 2018, 1:50 PM EDT
The White Sox announced yesterday that pitcher Danny Farquhar, who suffered a brain aneurysm on Friday night, is “progressing well” after undergoing brain surgery.

The White Sox say that Farquhar has use of his extremities, is able to respond to questions and commands and can speak to doctors and to his family. He remains in critical but “neurologically stable” condition, according to the statement.

As reported earlier, he’ll likely remain in the hospital for three weeks. There has been no discussion about his future in baseball, but Bob Nightengale reported yesterday that, according to neurologists with whom he spoke, the recovery from the sort of aneurysm which felled Farquhar is measured in “months, not weeks,” and it’s possible that he never pitches again.

White Sox place Avisail Garcia on disabled list with strained hamstring

By Bill BaerApr 24, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports that White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. The club called up outfielder Daniel Palka from Triple-A Charlotte.

Garcia, 26, suffered the injury during Monday’s game against the Mariners. He is off to a slow start this season, batting .233/.250/.315 with a home run and four RBI in 76 plate appearances.

Palka, 26, has been playing well for Charlotte, batting .286/.384/.476 with three home runs and seven RBI in 73 PA.