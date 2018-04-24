Danny Farquhar ‘progressing well’ after surgery

The White Sox announced yesterday that pitcher Danny Farquhar, who suffered a brain aneurysm on Friday night, is “progressing well” after undergoing brain surgery.

The White Sox say that Farquhar has use of his extremities, is able to respond to questions and commands and can speak to doctors and to his family. He remains in critical but “neurologically stable” condition, according to the statement.

As reported earlier, he’ll likely remain in the hospital for three weeks. There has been no discussion about his future in baseball, but Bob Nightengale reported yesterday that, according to neurologists with whom he spoke, the recovery from the sort of aneurysm which felled Farquhar is measured in “months, not weeks,” and it’s possible that he never pitches again.

